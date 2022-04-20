If you need to escape Miami’s constant motion, consider a green day in one of the country’s largest tropical botanical gardens. A butterfly grove,…
South Florida & the Keys
It’s hard not to fall for South Florida, with its sun-kissed beaches, alluring islands and wildlife-rich wetlands.
The Magic City
Miami is all about the imagination and innovation, and the city's rapid growth, redevelopment and general glitz-up make it live up to its moniker – the Magic City. Move from the extravagance of Lincoln Rd and the ephemeral neon beauty of Ocean Dr to the white sands of Miami Beach. Gaze at the cloud-kissing skyline of Downtown Miami, the magnificent local flora at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens and the sun-dappled marinas in Coconut Grove, or take in the fantastic architecture and art at the Perez Art Museum. It's all enough to make you believe Miami's magic is real.
Eat, Drink & Be Merry
In South Florida and the Keys, nothing succeeds like excess. People take indulgence to Roman Empire levels, from the music-video-like pools of Miami Beach's extravagant super hotels, to buckets of beer and fried shrimp in the Florida Keys, to expertly shaken cocktails mixed under a Little Havana moon. Even the skyscrapers are a testament to the region's push for size and extravagance. Fortunately the best purveyors of food and fun are realizing the good times can't roll at overdrive forever, and are incorporating sustainable business practices.
Everglades Encounters
South Florida's most appealing feature is its natural beauty, especially the spectacular wetland ecosystem of the Everglades. A colorful cast of characters inhabits the fringes (and occasionally, the heart) of these swamps, marshes and rolling prairies. Alligator wrestlers and Bigfoot hunters share a beer at crab shacks, while panthers prowl the backyard, and environmentalists document the magic of this unique wilderness. The Everglades is nature at its most alluring; the ripple of bubbles as a gator submerges into the blackwater bayou, and the sword-billed fish dive of waterfowl hunting the sparkling sloughs.
The Keys to Quirk
America’s eccentricities (and quite a few eccentrics) coalesce in the southeast corner that is South Florida. And the truly unconventional are found in the sun-dappled islands of the Florida Keys. This lovely island chain is connected by the Overseas Hwy – one of the nation's great road-trip byways. Here you’ll find drag queens working day jobs as boat captains, ‘No Name’ islands inhabited by miniature deer, and colorful Key West: a tolerant pot of gold at the end of a rainbow flag. And all ensconced within the natural beauty of shimmering bays, serene tidal flats and emerald islands.
Explore South Florida & the Keys
- Fairchild Tropical Garden
If you need to escape Miami’s constant motion, consider a green day in one of the country’s largest tropical botanical gardens. A butterfly grove,…
- Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…
- Biltmore Hotel
In the most opulent neighborhood of one of the showiest cities in the world, the Biltmore is the greatest of the grand hotels of the American Jazz Age. If…
- Bayfront Park
Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…
- Máximo Gómez Park
Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…
- Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
If you want to see something that is 'very Miami', this is it – lush, big, over the top, a patchwork of all that a rich US businessman might want to show…
- Everglades National Park
Encompassing 1.5 million acres, this vast wilderness is one of America's great natural treasures. As a major draw for visitors to South Florida, your…
- HistoryMiami
South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…
- Pérez Art Museum Miami
One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…
Latest Stories from South Florida & the Keys
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Florida & the Keys.
See
Fairchild Tropical Garden
If you need to escape Miami’s constant motion, consider a green day in one of the country’s largest tropical botanical gardens. A butterfly grove,…
See
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…
See
Biltmore Hotel
In the most opulent neighborhood of one of the showiest cities in the world, the Biltmore is the greatest of the grand hotels of the American Jazz Age. If…
See
Bayfront Park
Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…
See
Máximo Gómez Park
Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…
See
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
If you want to see something that is 'very Miami', this is it – lush, big, over the top, a patchwork of all that a rich US businessman might want to show…
See
Everglades National Park
Encompassing 1.5 million acres, this vast wilderness is one of America's great natural treasures. As a major draw for visitors to South Florida, your…
See
HistoryMiami
South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…
See
Pérez Art Museum Miami
One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…
Guidebooks
Learn more about South Florida & the Keys
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.