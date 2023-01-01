Hollywood walk of fame

Big Bird, Bob Hope, Marilyn Monroe and Aretha Franklin are among the more than 2600 stars of big and small screens and the music industry being sought out, worshipped, photographed and stepped on, on the galaxy that glitters along Hollywood Blvd between La Brea Ave and Gower St, and on Vine St between Yucca St and Sunset Blvd. They've been adding the brass and pink-marble stars since 1960, with yet another ceremony once or twice monthly.

Check the website for the address of your favorite stars' stars, plus their bios, and the schedule of upcoming ceremonies.

Note: for all the glam the Walk of Fame evokes, patches of Hollywood Blvd haven't quite completely shed their pre-millennium seediness.