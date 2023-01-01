Hollywood Museum

For a taste of Old Hollywood, do not miss this musty temple to the stars, its four floors crammed with movie and TV costumes and props. The museum is housed inside the Max Factor Building, built in 1914 and relaunched as a glamorous beauty salon in 1935. At the helm was Polish-Jewish businessman Max Factor, Hollywood's leading authority on cosmetics. And it was right here that he worked his magic on Hollywood's most famous screen queens.

The makeup rooms, complete with custom hues and lighting to complement the ladies’ varying complexions and hair colors, are still located on the ground floor, along with personal items from the likes of Joan Crawford, Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe. Also on the floor is the 1965 Silver Cloud Rolls-Royce once owned by Cary Grant. Lurking downstairs is Hannibal Lecter's cell from The Silence of the Lambs.