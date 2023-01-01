The Academy Awards are handed out at the Dolby Theatre, which has also hosted the American Idol finale, the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Awards and the Daytime Emmy Awards. The stage also hosts occasional one-off performances and touring Broadway shows, plus the annual PaleyFest, the country's premier TV festival, held in March. Guided tours of the theater will have you sniffing around the auditorium, admiring a VIP room and nosing up to an Oscar statuette.