The better of Hollywood's two wax museums, this is the place to take selfies with motionless movie stars (Salma Hayek, Tom Hanks and Patrick Swayze), old-school icons (Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable), movie characters such as Hugh’s Wolverine from X-Men, chart-topping pop stars and all-time-great directors. To save money, book online and opt for the 'Late Night Saver' option (adult/child $14.95/11.45), which grants entry after 4pm.