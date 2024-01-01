Hollywood Wax Museum

Starved for celeb sightings? Don’t fret: at this museum Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry and other red-carpet royalty will stand still – very still – for your camera. Admittedly, the wax figures here aren't the most accurate or highest quality you can see in this town, but it's the very fact that some of them are so bad that makes them oh so good.
