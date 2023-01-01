TCL Chinese Theatre

Ever wondered what it’s like to be in George Clooney’s shoes? Find his foot- and handprints alongside dozens of other stars', forever set in the concrete forecourt of this world-famous movie palace, opened in 1927 and styled after an exotic pagoda complete with temple bells and stone heaven dogs from China. Join the throngs to find out how big Arnold’s feet really are, or search for Betty Grable’s legs, Whoopi Goldberg’s braids, Daniel Radcliffe's wand or R2-D2's wheels.

It began as Grauman's Chinese Theatre (the original owner is the Sid referred to next to some imprints) and has shown movies since Cecil B DeMille’s The King of Kings first flickered across the screen in 1927. Since 2013, it's been named, appropriately enough, for Chinese electronics maker TCL.

To see inside, buy a movie ticket or join a half-hour guided tour (adult/senior/child $14/10/8) offered throughout the day (purchase online for best choice of times).