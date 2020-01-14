Though still sketchy in patches, Downtown (DTLA) continues the upward swing that began a decade or more ago. New condos and hotels are sprouting like mushrooms, joined by buzz-inducing eateries, bars, boutiques and galleries, all connected by bus and rail transit. It's here that you'll find the space-age Broad museum and Walt Disney Concert Hall, which provide dramatic counterpoints to the crumbling opulence of Broadway theaters, the Spanish curves of historic Olvera St and the hulking warehouses of the booming Arts District. Across the concrete Los Angeles River lies East LA, the oldest and largest Mexican community outside of Mexico and home to earthy, vibrant Boyle Heights.