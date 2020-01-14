From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…
Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights
Though still sketchy in patches, Downtown (DTLA) continues the upward swing that began a decade or more ago. New condos and hotels are sprouting like mushrooms, joined by buzz-inducing eateries, bars, boutiques and galleries, all connected by bus and rail transit. It's here that you'll find the space-age Broad museum and Walt Disney Concert Hall, which provide dramatic counterpoints to the crumbling opulence of Broadway theaters, the Spanish curves of historic Olvera St and the hulking warehouses of the booming Arts District. Across the concrete Los Angeles River lies East LA, the oldest and largest Mexican community outside of Mexico and home to earthy, vibrant Boyle Heights.
Explore Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights
- Broad
From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…
- CCathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
LA is unlike any other city, and this cathedral is unlike any other cathedral. Seat of the US's largest Roman Catholic archdiocese (some five million…
- Walt Disney Concert Hall
A molten blend of steel, music and psychedelic architecture, this iconic concert venue is the home base of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but has also…
- CCity Hall
Until 1966 no LA building stood taller than the 1928 City Hall, which appeared in the Superman TV series and 1953 sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds. On…
- Grammy Museum
The highlight of LA Live, this museum's interactive exhibits define, differentiate and link musical genres. Spanning three levels, the rotating…
- MMOCA Grand
MOCA's superlative art collection focuses mainly on works created from the 1940s to the present. There's no shortage of luminaries, among them Mark Rothko…
- OOUE Skyspace LA
Perched atop the city's tallest building to roof level, this is LA's loftiest observation deck, offering knockout views of LA, its hills, ocean and…
- HHauser & Wirth
The LA outpost of internationally acclaimed gallery Hauser & Wirth has art fiends in a flurry with its museum-standard exhibits of modern and contemporary…
- Union Station
Built on the site of LA’s original Chinatown, Union Station opened in 1939 as America’s last grand rail station. It’s a glamorous exercise in Mission…
