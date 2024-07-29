In our 5 Shops series, we'll point you in the direction of our favorite independent stores across some of the world's best cities. From food markets to bookshops, vintage and homegrown design, we've found a diverse and exciting mix of local retailers where you can pick up one-of-a-kind pieces.

Sydney is a must-see stop on any trip to Australia and for good reason. One look at that glittering harbor and people are hooked. But it’s not just the city’s iconic beaches and celebrated landmarks like the Opera House that make Sydney worth visiting; it’s also the city’s laid-back vibes and cool sophistication.

As a born-and-bred Sydneysider who has boomeranged back to the city twice, I can attest to its allure. The city is buzzing with an infectious energy. Trendy bars are tucked away in hidden laneways, while casual cafes spill onto sunny sidewalks. The shopping scene is fueled by a thriving local arts and design community, with homegrown brands gaining international recognition. It's a place where established names rub shoulders with the next big thing, and you never know what you might unearth.

Whether you need a statement vintage jacket to turn heads, a comical tote that sparks conversation (and maybe a chuckle), or a taste of local truffles to indulge your inner gourmand, here's a few of my favorite shops in Sydney.

Pick up unique illustrated Australia-themed gifts and souvenirs at Squidinki. Natasha Bazika

Best for souvenirs: Squidinki

Sydney, like most cities, is not short on souvenirs. But if you're looking for something a little more memorable than a fridge magnet or stuffed koala, step into the Squidinki gallery in the Rocks, next to Frank Mac’s (a popular basement gin bar with an Irish twist). Local illustrator and owner Max Mendez turns Australia's iconic animals into comical illustrations printed on cotton tote bags, porcelain mugs, greeting cards and more. (Think: cockatoos in tutus and sharks in charcuterie delis.)

Tote bags are priced at $32.95, and porcelain mugs are $24.95. I recommend the 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle of Sydney ($39.95), made from recycled materials.

Browse and buy resin-based jewelry, bowls and dishes at the original location of Dinosaur Designs. Natasha Bazika

Best for local design: Dinosaur Designs

It's nearly impossible to walk past Dinosaur Designs without being drawn into the store, where glossy bangles, candy-like necklaces and earrings are on display. The Sydney-based resin studio is gaining a foothold internationally with outposts in New York and London, but nothing beats the original location in the Victorian-era Strand Arcade, where the ornate architecture adds a little extra magic to the shopping experience.

While some statement pieces like longline necklaces can cost up to $520, there are more affordable options, such as bangles for $50. Bowls and dishes around the $60 mark are also a great piece to show off on the dinner table at home.

Look out for one-of-a-kind pieces at the Wilde Merchant secondhand shop. Natasha Bazika

Best for vintage: The Wilde Merchant

Sydney's vintage scene is booming, and the Wilde Merchant in Newtown is a prime example. This fresh addition to the city's roster of op shops (or “opportunity shops” as they’re called in Australia) stands out for its curation of rare vintage pieces and surprisingly tidy space (a rarity in some vintage stores).

Step inside and discover a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind pieces. Its specialty is vintage military garb, top-notch Japanese denim and bomber jackets that ooze coolness. However, that's not to say you can't pick up a shirt or jeans for a decent price.

Speaking of price, it varies. The rare items are hung on the walls, but that also means they might be pricier than the items on the racks. That said, there’s something for every budget.

Take some high-end treats from Gourmet Life in Darling Point home with you. Natasha Bazika

Best food market: Gourmet Life

Sydney's weekend food markets are legendary, with the Carriageworks Farmers Market and Kirribili Markets being prime examples. But weekday options can be scarce. Take the short train ride to Darling Point and enjoy views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on your walk to Gourmet Life. Originally tucked into the historic neighborhood of Potts Point, the store’s new bigger space in Darling Point has room for a wine wall and cooking school (both still to come).

Here, you'll find one of the largest vinegar collections and the best caviar in Australia. Owner Josh Rea has traveled the world to bring the best products to Sydney, including pasta sauces, sardines, condiments, and so much more. The fresh local truffles are a highlight. Be sure to swing by the cheese display, which is ideal for assembling a gourmet picnic basket to enjoy in nearby Rushcutters Bay Park.

Take your time selecting from the many choices over three floors at Berkelouw Books. Natasha Bazika

Best for books: Berkelouw Books

Berkelouw Books Paddington is a bookstore, secondhand book dealer, wine bar, cafe and reading room, all spread over three floors. Though the original Berkelouw books opened in Holland in the 19th century, the Berkelouw family arrived in Sydney after WWII, bringing their love of books with them. Its Oxford St location is considered its landmark store, although there are now seven other locations around Sydney.

Downstairs is a sleek space packed with all the latest reads and classic favorites. The second floor is reserved for caffeine and wine, with tables for working or getting lost in a book. You can climb to the top floor and make your way through the stacks of shelves overflowing with pre-loved books and a reading room to enjoy them in.

Need some reading inspiration? Right when you enter, there's a wall showcasing the books the Berkelouw crew is loving right now.