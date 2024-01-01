Surrounded by enormous Moreton Bay fig trees, luxury yachts and pampered pooches, this unpretentious waterfront park is a beaut spot for a quiet stroll, jog or tennis grudge match. In December the world’s greatest yachties prepare for the gruelling Sydney to Hobart race here.
Rushcutters Bay Park
Sydney
