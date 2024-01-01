Rushcutters Bay Park

Sydney

Surrounded by enormous Moreton Bay fig trees, luxury yachts and pampered pooches, this unpretentious waterfront park is a beaut spot for a quiet stroll, jog or tennis grudge match. In December the world’s greatest yachties prepare for the gruelling Sydney to Hobart race here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bondi Beach, New South Wales, Australia

    Bondi Beach

    2.87 MILES

    Definitively Sydney, Bondi is one of the world’s great beaches. It’s the closest ocean beach to the city centre (8km away), has consistently good (though…

  • 500px Photo ID: 90468683 - The worlds most famous Bridge on the worlds most famous Harbour..Sydney Harbour. ..This makes for a perfect backdrop for the New Years Eve Fireworks

    Sydney Harbour Bridge

    1.98 MILES

    Sydneysiders love their giant 'coathanger', which opened in 1932. The best way to experience this majestic structure is on foot. Stairs and lifts ascend…

  • Boat mooring at Apple Tree Bay

    Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park

    16.51 MILES

    A spectacular mix of sandstone, Australian bushland and tranquil water vistas, this 14,928-hectare park forms Sydney’s northern boundary. It’s located 20…

  • 500px Photo ID: 45657584 - hornby lighthouse@watson bay

    Watsons Bay

    3.78 MILES

    Lovely Watsons Bay, east of the city centre and north of Bondi, was once a small fishing village, as evidenced by the heritage cottages that pepper the…

  • Sumatran Tiger

    Taronga Zoo Sydney

    2.33 MILES

    A 12-minute ferry ride from Circular Quay, this forested harbour hillside is full of kangaroos, koalas and similarly hirsute Australians, plus numerous…

  • A burning dawn sky above the beautiful Sydney Opera House.

    Sydney Opera House

    1.6 MILES

    Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, this magnificent building is Australia's most famous landmark. Visually referencing a yacht's sails, it's a…

  • North Head

    North Head

    5.58 MILES

    About 3km south of central Manly, spectacular North Head offers dramatic cliffs, lookouts, secluded beaches, pretty paths through the native scrub, and…

  • Beautiful Area with stone pavement at West Head Lookout Point and Barrenjoey Head background Blur - stock photo Sydney NSW Australia - June 5th 2020 - Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park on a sunny winter afternoon

    West Head

    20.97 MILES

    This central section of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is a spectacular wilderness, with awe-inspiring vistas over Pittwater and Broken Bay, hidden beach…

Nearby Sydney attractions

1. Neild Avenue Maze

0.33 MILES

This tiny maze of thigh-high hedges hides behind a gargantuan plane tree on a Paddington backstreet, squished into a cranny between a textile showroom and…

2. Fitzroy Gardens

0.39 MILES

It’s testimony to the ‘cleaning up’ of the Cross that this once-dodgy park is now a reasonably safe place to hang out (probably helped by the austere…

3. Sherman Contemporary Art Foundation

0.42 MILES

After 21 years as a cutting-edge commercial gallery, Sherman celebrated its coming-of-age by reopening as a not-for-profit gallery. The focus is on…

4. The Cross Arts Projects

0.45 MILES

This little commercial gallery stages interesting curated shows, including lots of Aboriginal art.

5. Five Ways

0.45 MILES

While Oxford St is the main drag, this five-way intersection is in many ways the centre of Paddington life. Smartly dressed locals do coffee and shopping…

6. Elizabeth Bay House

0.48 MILES

Now dwarfed by 20th-century apartments, Colonial Secretary Alexander Macleay's elegant Greek Revival mansion was one of the finest houses in the colony…

7. Coca-Cola Sign

0.5 MILES

A Sydney landmark, this huge sign marks the entrance to Kings Cross. You're actually looking at the 2016 model: the previous one was replaced, then…

8. St John’s Church

0.57 MILES

This lovely neo-Gothic sandstone church (1858) makes for a hushed escape from the urban jangle of Darlinghurst Rd. There's some fine stained glass; the…