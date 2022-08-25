14 Things to Know Before You Go to Sydney

Like most Australians, Sydneysiders are a friendly lot who genuinely want travelers to have a good time and take fond memories home with them. Even so, Sydney is the biggest, busiest and most cosmopolitan city in the country; locals are often in a rush, and the scope of city can overwhelm even experienced travelers. So it helps to be prepared before you touch down.

I spent a blessed childhood in Sydney and return to visit friends and family as often as I can. One thing I love about Sydney is how accessible it is: you don't need to be a multimillionaire to enjoy stunning harbor views, and you can take a dip at a pocket-sized beach cove with very little planning. But despite the ease, Sydney does have some rules that need heeding to stay safe and well. From packing lists to transport logistics and local etiquette, here are the key things to know before you arrive in Sydney.

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our Sydney guidebook for local tips, maps and more.

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Planning For Your Trip to Sydney

1. There’s No Need to Overpack

Paddington Market, Sydney. designium/Shutterstock

You won’t be embarrassed if you dress up or dress down in Sydney. Sydneysiders are stylish on the whole – but they prefer to keep it casual, as if they’ve stepped off a yacht on the way to the opera.

It does get cool in winter – but not heavy-coat chilly. A warm pullover or light jacket will be fine unless there’s an unusually cold snap. Even so, visitors from cold-weather countries who are used to insulation and central heating may find it colder than you'd expect when indoors in the winter months (packing a pair of slippers might be a good idea).

Sydney summers are hot and humid. Pack an umbrella no matter what time of year you visit: rain is a given in this subtropical coastal city. Ideally, don’t bring a plain black one (I'll explain why below).

2. Book Top Dining Spots and Accommodation in Advance

Much of what you will do in Sydney will depend on the weather, which means too much preplanning may result in last-minute itinerary changes anyway. You probably won’t set off kayaking from Manly to a secret beach in high winds, while those rooftop sunsets are less fun in a heavy downpour.

However, if there is a destination restaurant you really want to enjoy – such as Bennelong at the Opera House, the 11-course Korean tasting menu at Allta, or one of the world's best restaurants, Saint Peter – book ahead, especially on a weekend.

The best-value accommodations will also get snapped up early in the high season (the Australian summer months of December to February) or when major events are on, so get that sorted as soon as possible, too. Demand spikes and reservations go fast and far in advance during major festivals such as Sydney Mardi Gras (February 12 to March 7, 2027), New Year’s Eve (December 31) and Vivid Sydney (May 28 to June 2027).

Etiquette in Sydney

3. People Are Friendly

An LGTBQ+ bar in Sydney. Isabella Moore for Lonely Planet

Sydney may be on a par with London, New York and Paris when it comes to big cities with big personalities. Yet Sydney stands out for the reputation of its inhabitants: it seems that the combination of sunshine, green space and an outdoorsy waterside lifestyle has made Sydneysiders generally happy and friendly. (Most of the time, that is.)

Be prepared to be asked all manner of personal questions, whether you’re waiting for a bus or picking up some supplies at the local store. If you’re used to living somewhere where people mind their own business, it may take you a few days to thaw out... but you’ll soon find yourself smiling at everyone you pass on the Bondi-to-Bronte walk, or asking a stranger “What’s in the bag?” – just like a local.

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4. Australia’s History Is Complicated

Aboriginal demonstrators in Sydney. Holli/Shutterstock

Before it became Australia, this continent was home to around 500 separate lands; Sydney is on the traditional lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. While many years of political activism have changed Australia’s relationship with its colonial history, the celebration of Australia’s Aboriginal continuing cultures is relatively new from a tourism perspective. If you’re keen to learn more, there are a raft of ways to experience Sydney through the lens of Indigenous knowledge. Seek out Aboriginal Australian-led tours to deepen your perspective.

5. Don't Litter... Seriously!

If you want to be hated by the locals, drop some litter at the beach, on the street or in nature. In 1968, Australia launched an anti-litter campaign, Keep Australia Beautiful, that is still going strong. If you smoke cigarettes, take your butt with you. You should always “do the right thing” by tossing any items into bins designed for recycling or general waste.

6. Respect Local Honesty Systems

Honesty systems work well in Australia. If it’s raining and you take your quality umbrella to a local bar, for example, you can dump it in the umbrella bucket – and it will still be there when you leave the bar hours later. However, since plain black umbrellas tend to all look the same, pack something bright and distinctive to be sure you leave with the same umbrella you arrived with.

7. Embrace Sydney's Public Transport

Ferries in Sydney Harbour. Jiri Foltyn/Shutterstock

If you’re planning on exploring Sydney and its fabulous neighborhoods, public transport is likely on the menu. In Sydney, that often means a ferry. Many ferries have stunning views of the harbor, but be mindful if you want to take photos and wander around the outside deck. For locals, the ferry ride is their normal daily commute; they don’t appreciate travelers clambering over them. Also, always let everyone off before you attempt to board a boat, including the inevitable stragglers, as the gangways are slim.

With frequent departures (every 10 to 15 minutes), the 20-minute Airport Link train from the main international airport (Sydney Kingsford Smith) to the central business district (CBD or city center) is the quickest way to get into town. However, be aware there's an additional airport station access fee on top of the train fare into town charged by the private company that owns the link. If you're landing at the new Western Sydney International Airport, you'll be waiting a while for public transport (the metro should arrive in 2027): book the airport shuttle or a taxi into town for now.

Make sure you have an Opal (or use your contactless bank card) ready to tap at train station gates or when boarding and alighting from buses. For trains, you’ll have to tap as you get on and off, and you may have to pay before you board. Also note: locals aren’t too keen on people talking loudly on mobile phones on public transport. Stick to texting.

8. Swearing Is Not Intended to Offend

It might be considered uncouth or rude to swear in many English-speaking countries. But in Australia, spicy language is part of everyday conversation – and even Australian parliamentarians are known to drop a swear bomb. That said, the “So where the bloody hell are you?” tourism campaign by the Sydney office of M&C Saatchi Group caused some controversy when it launched in 2006. So use caution if you think of blurting out swear words yourself.

Safety in Sydney

9. Swim Sensibly, and Don’t Take Risks

Bondi Beach and oceanside pool, Sydney. FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

Don’t get into any body of water alone, since surf beaches can have strong rip currents, while rivers, lakes and ponds can have currents or obscured obstructions. At a surf beach, always swim between the red-and-yellow flags, which signify where lifeguards are on duty. These are placed in the safest area of a beach.

In 2026, 313 people died by drowning in Australia (among countless other non-fatal but still grave “drowning incidents”) – down from a record high but still too many. Know your skill level and play it safe. Oh, and there are jellyfish here. If you get stung, rinse with water or vinegar (the latter is usually available at a surf lifesaving club).

10. Natural Disasters and Extreme Weather Are a Genuine Concern

Australia has been deeply affected by climate change and extreme weather events – even if the underlying cause is still open to debate for some Australians. In summer, there’s a risk of wildfires. Thanks to the many pockets of forest in and around the city of Sydney, your trip could be impacted by the direct danger of fires or by smoke particles in the air. In the summer months, check New South Wales’ official fire-monitoring website to stay apprised of fire danger ratings.

A famous poem – My Country by Dorothea Mackellar – describes Australia as a land of “drought and flooding rains.” Sydney has had its fair share of the latter – 2022 was the wettest year on record, with flash flooding affecting the entire city.

11. Yes, You Can Drink the Tap Water

It’s fine to drink tap water in Sydney. If there’s any danger of contamination, you’ll hear about it: it’ll be a major national news story.

12. Protect Yourself from the Sun and Heat

People on the coastal walk near Bondi Beach, Sydney. Colin N Perkel/Shutterstock

Use sunscreen in Sydney, even in winter – for the sun is hotter and sharper Down Under. A sun hat is an even better idea in the scorching summer heat; take plenty of water if you’re walking anywhere. Look up the symptoms (and treatment) of heatstroke if someone you know is feeling unwell in the sun, as quick action is essential.

13. Be Wary of Scams, Theft and Pickpockets

As we’ve mentioned, Sydneysiders are super friendly – which can also lead travelers to let their guard down too easily. While you don’t need to be paranoid, do remain cautious when interacting with strangers, especially ones who approach you.

As in any big city, don’t wander around with valuables on display and don’t leave your phone or bags unattended. Generally, though, it’s pretty safe here.

If you receive text messages with links to a website, no matter how convincing (for example, supposed verification of your credit card), never click on the link. (Your bank would never send you a text with a link.) Online scams are very sophisticated, especially when you’re jet-lagged or simply in unfamiliar terrain.

14. In Case of Emergency, Dial 000

When you dial 0-0-0, you’ll be asked what service you need – police, ambulance or fire. Lifeline’s telephone crisis support is available at 13 11 14 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).