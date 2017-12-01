Half-Day Private Msheireb Museums and Souk Waqif Tour from Doh

Be picked up from your hotel in Doha to experience this tour. First up go to Msheireb Enrichment Centre that is located just next to the Sheraton, one of the oldest hotels in Doha, opened in 1982. Msheireb has been created to showcase glorious past & the path it wants to take into the future. The expert in place will tell you many insights that even Residents in Doha might not know. A small collection of artifacts are available in high tech atmosphere. You will see a movie with authentic experience reports about "Old Qatar" and the tremendous change it has undergone in the past 20 years. Passing thru Corniche area, you move to the SouqWaqif Area where the Msheireb Museums celebrate the history of four historic heritage houses in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Located within the oldest part of the capital, they form an important part of Qatar’s national history. They reveal unique aspects of Qatar’s cultural and social development in inspiring to create trusted environments in which the people of Qatar will engage, converse and exchange thoughts about both their past and their future. Msheireb Museums are an integral aspect of the inner city’s regeneration of the old commercial centre with its traditional community-based lifestyle. The restoration of the four heritage houses, Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House and Radwani House, into world-class museums forms a vital part of the Msheireb Downtown Doha development.