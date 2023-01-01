This modern mall a stone's throw away from Souq Waqif has one of the largest clusters of gold-jewellery vendors around. The glorious designs and spectacular craftsmanship are fun to look at even if you've no intention to buy. The souq comes alive in the evenings, especially before holidays, when men traditionally buy 22-karat gold bangles, or a ‘set’ comprising earrings, necklace and a bracelet, for the women in their family.

Qatari bridal jewellery can cost thousands of dollars, but sometimes pieces can be traded back after the wedding for something more readily usable. Find the souq between Al Nakheel Hotel and Souq Waqif.