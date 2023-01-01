Qatar’s biggest and best-known dairy and meat producer is the only place in the country where you can experience life on a real working farm. Watch the cows being milked in the state-of-the-art milking parlour from the visitor hall and then try some farm-sourced meats at the excellent on-site restaurant. Kids will love the amusement park, where there's a petting zoo, horse riding, a high-wire obstacle course and a playground.

Baladna Farm started as a goat and sheep farm, but since the blockade, Qatar – which used to get its milk from Saudi Arabia – has had to become self-sufficient, importing cows to the desert (via boat and even plane), so residents could continue to enjoy dairy products.

The farm restaurant sells succulent meat and rice dishes cooked in clay pots, a range of grills, plus 'Baladna Trays' with lots of little pots of goodies you can try (mains from QR81).