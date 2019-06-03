Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque

The national mosque of Qatar is the largest in the country and has a striking architectural design with a enormous fort-like appearance and dozens of domes on its roof. At night these are illuminated white, and from Doha's tall buildings can be seen on the horizon for miles. The mosque has capacity for 30,000 worshippers in its grand white prayer hall, covered with red carpets and lit with simple chandeliers.

Visits are only allowed outside of prayer times and should be booked in advance by calling ahead or arranged with a local tour agency. Visitors should also be aware that there have been a number of anti-Jewish and anti-Christian sermons at this mosque.