This pleasant, manicured city-centre park with more than five football pitches' worth of greenery is both family friendly and modern, with design features such as bubbling water fountains and geometric flower beds. The playgrounds are pristine, plus there's a fitness zone, prayer rooms and accessible toilets. It's tucked behind the iconic Sheraton Hotel at the centre of Doha’s bustling business district.

The park hosts festivals and community events throughout the year, from a Bollywood Festival to a Pizza and Pasta Festival. Check the park's website for upcoming events.