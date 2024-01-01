This modern gallery space hosts some terrific temporary exhibitions – previous artists to show their work here include Damien Hirst and Takashi Murakami. Check the website to see what's on before you visit the gallery, located at the edge of MIA Park.
Gallery Al Riwaq
Doha
