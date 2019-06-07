National Museum of Qatar

Doha

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 10 - 2018: New Qatar National Museum Construction Site. in Cornish in Doha, Qatar, Middle-East.; Shutterstock ID 1047832888; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination page image update

Shutterstock / PremChokli

The much-anticipated opening of the National Museum of Qatar took place in March 2019. French architect Jean Nouvel's sprawling desert-rose-inspired structure is spectacular and houses 1.5km of galleries that have been organised into three 'chapters': Beginnings, Life in Qatar and Building the Nation. Exhibits focus on Qatari history and heritage, celebrating the nation's past, present and future on the world stage. A thrilling, immersive and educational experience that should not be missed.

Suggest an Edit