One of the best and most beautiful green spaces along the Doha waterfront, Museum of Islamic Art Park is home to Richard Serra's vertical steel sculpture, known as 7, this celebrated artist's first public piece of art in the Middle East. It's also home to cafes with some of the finest city views in Doha, including the MIA Park Cafe, as well as pop-up food trucks. Runners enjoy the 1km crescent pathway around the park, and there's also a kids play area.

Renting a picnic basket inside the park costs QR50; you can fill it up with goodies from the local cafe. Check the website for upcoming events, from weekend markets and outdoor cinemas to kayaking tours and fitness sessions.