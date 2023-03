One of the best green spaces in the city, with lots of walkways and cycle lanes, plus manicured lawns, a children's play area and views of the Diwan, Doha's version of parliament. Desert wildflowers are abundant, and there's basketball, tennis courts and an outdoor gym. Best of all, barbecues are allowed.

Al Bidda is planned to be a 'fan zone' for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.