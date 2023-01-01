Al Jassasiya Rock Carvings

This profusion of petroglyphs – some 900 rock carvings depicting fish, cups in rows, rosettes, ships and foot marks – in northern Qatar has been seen by very few visitors. Until very recently, their whereabouts was all but a secret and only those in the know with a 4WD could find them. Up close some may feel underwhelmed by the poorly preserved shapes, but imagining communities here hundreds (perhaps thousands) of years ago is still an evocative experience.

Some archaeologists have suggested the petroglyphs could date back to the 3rd century BC, while other experts believe they were created between the 10th and 18th centuries AD. The petroglyph site is located 60km north of Doha near the Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories. A 4WD is essential. Plan a trip with a local guide or tour operator as they will have the necessary permissions to enter the fenced-off site.