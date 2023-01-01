TaliaMare Beach Club

One of Doha's best hangout spots, TaliaMare is set on a pretty beach, among pastel-coloured houses, and has a chilled-out vibe and music reminiscent of Ibiza's Cafe Mambo. Guests pay for an umbrella or a sunbed and get use of showers, lockers and other facilities, including beach toys for kids. Smoke shisha as the sun sets or have a bite to eat in the trendy cafe.

The kitchen serves up excellent shakshuka, pancakes and omelettes for breakfast, plus seafood mains and salads (breakfast/dinner plates from QR36/79). Wash your meal down with a cooling mocktail.