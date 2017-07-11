Welcome to Namibia
If Namibia is 'Africa for beginners', as is often said, what a wonderful place to start.
Natural Beauty
Few countries in Africa can match Namibia's sheer natural beauty. The country's name derives from its (and the world's) oldest desert, the Namib, and there are few more stirring desert realms on the planet, from the sand sea and perfect dead-tree valleys at Sossusvlei to the otherworldliness of sand dunes plunging down to the sea at Sandwich Harbour and the Skeleton Coast. Inland, running through the heart of the country, a spine of mountains creates glorious scenery – the Naukluft Mountains, the Brandberg, Spitzkoppe, Damaraland and the jaw-dropping Fish River Canyon. With rivers and wetlands in the Caprivi Strip and the endless gold-grass plains of the Kalahari, it's difficult to think of an iconic African landscape that Namibia doesn't possess.
Prolific Wildlife
Make no mistake: Namibia is one of Southern Africa's best places to watch wildlife, at least in the country's north. Etosha National Park belongs in the elite wildlife-watching destinations – big cats, elephants, black rhinos and plains game in abundance. Two other areas are emerging as complements to Etosha. Damaraland is a wonderful place to see desert-adapted elephants and lions, and also happens to host Africa's largest population of free-ranging rhinos – rhino tracking is a real highlight here. Over in the Caprivi Strip, the wildlife is returning, with Bwabwata and Nkasa Rupara becoming wonderfully rich parks to explore. This being Namibia, there are private reserves (Okonjima and Erindi premier among them) as well as game farms that serve as havens for rescued wildlife.
Remote Wilderness
At some point during your stay in Namibia, you may well look around and wonder if you've fallen off the end of the earth. This tends to happen most often along the country's barren, sandswept coastline. From Walvis Bay to Lüderitz, the desert that forms the Sperrgebiet National Park is almost a truly trackless waste for much of its territory, but tours out of the latter can take you across it. Away to the north, along the Skeleton Coast to the Angolan border, shipwrecks along the shore only heighten the sensation that humankind is here very much at the mercy of the elements. Then there's the Kalahari, the Nyae Nyae Conservancy…
Human Story
Namibia's human story is every bit as interesting as that written in the rocks, soil and sand of the country. Through their architecture and museums, Lüderitz, Swakopmund and Windhoek tell a complicated story of colonial settlement and oppression, while elsewhere the chance to interact with the many traditional people who call Namibia home will likely provide you with some of your most memorable moments. The Himba, in the country's far northwest, and the San in the east, in particular are soulful people with whom an encounter carries an older, deeper wisdom.
Top experiences in Namibia
Recent articles
Namibia activities
Namibia Dolphin and Seal Catamaran Cruise
Start your cruise experience at Walvis Bay harbour, where you board a sleek catamaran. Settle on deck, in the saloon or on the catamaran's trampolines and relish the views as you head out into the bay.On your cruise, discover some of Walvis Bay’s hidden gems, such as its oyster beds. Watch intently as you pull up alongside these submerged platforms and learn how thousands of oysters are cultivated here from the on-board commentary.Next, sail to Pelican Point, a sandy spit that edges the bay. With pelicans flying overhead, take in the views of its lighthouse and, if you’re lucky, the Cape fur seals massed on its beaches. Also, cruise to Bird Island, an artificial islet made of guano that’s home to vast colonies of seabirds.As you sail, watch for three types of dolphins: the heaviside, Atlantic bottlenose and dusky species. With luck, you might see these beautiful mammals swim around the boat. During whale season (July-August) you may even spot a Southern right whale, humpback or even a rare orca whale! Other marine life to look for includes the elusive sunfish and even leatherback turtles!After working up an appetite, savor a complimentary light lunch on board. Sip sparkling wine alongside everything from Walvis Bay oysters — farmed in the waters around you — to tasty seafood snacks, canapés and cocktail cakes. Wash them all down with a water, beer, juice or a coffee or tea.Then, relax as you glide back to port, where your experience finishes when you leave your catamaran.
Namib Desert Tour from Swakopmund
This enlightening journey takes you through the ancient canyons of the Moon Valley, one of the most fascinating areas of the Namib Desert. Let us take you back millions of years to when these badlands were formed. Learn the intrinsic value of the desert flora to the indigenous people who once roamed Southern Africa. Discover the medicinal and nutritional use of desert adapted flora, and delve into the secrets of the Welwitschia mirabilis.We learn of the Desert adapted of flora and fauna in order to survive under these harsh conditions by unfolding many hidden secrets.This informative tour also looks into what we call “the future of the Central Namib”, as we inform our guests about planned future industrial activities as well as existing ones in the area, due to the growth of Uranium mining and other related industry.This spectacular area is also home to some wildlife, and we might just spot Springbok, Ostrich, Klipspringer, Swallow-tailed Bee-eater, Karoo Chat and others. Smaller creatures, such as chameleons and beetles call this their home too.
2-Night Namibia Sossusvlei Desert Adventure
Explore Namibia’s top desert attraction of Sossusvlei, located in the middle of Namib-Naukluft National Park. A salt and clay pan more than 186 miles (300 km) long and 87 miles (140 km) wide, Sossusvlei resembles an amphitheater surrounded by soaring red sand dunes that reach as high as 984 feet (300 meters). On your tour, also visit nearby Deadvlei, a famous clay pan, and enjoy a myriad of scenic pleasures along the way.See the Itinerary for details on each day’s activities.
Highlights of Walvis Bay Guided Day Tour
8:30am your day starts when you are collected you from your accommodation in Walvis Bay, after a short briefing and introduction you make your way out of the town towards Dune 7. Arrive at Dune 7 in approx. 20 minutes and once you are there you will have some free time to take photos and climb this massive dune to experience the feeling of being "on top of the world".After you had your daily exercise to the top of Dune 7, head back towards the town and onto the Walvis Bay Salt Refinery. This refinery produces a staggering 750 000 tons of salt per year, much of which is exported internationally. It covers an area of 4500 hectare and is in the process of expanding as we speak. Massive heaps of salt that looks like snow and bright pink coloured water basins provides us with spectacular photos. From here you'll head onto the Peninsula, with the calm lagoon to the right and the roaring Atlantic ocean to the left, this drive to the very tip of the Pelican Point Peninsula is an adventure itself. Along the way you'll see wildlife, a shipwreck and the Pelican Point Lighthouse. The Lighthouse was built in 1932 and stands 35 meters high. It now offers luxury accommodation to its clients and offers complete relaxation in this unique area. Once at the very tip of the Peninsula you will have the opportunity to explore and take in the great scenery surrounded by wildlife that includes the second largest Cape Fur Seal colony in the country. The Seals will keep you entertained for hours! While you are exploring , start setting up lunch which includes a variety of finger snacks, sparkling wine, local beers, water , soft drinks and a desert. After you've enjoyed some refreshments, head back towards the Salt Refinery, and then onto the Walvis Bay Lagoon. This lagoon in the southwest of town is regarded as one of the most important wetlands for birds along the southern African coast. It was proclaimed a RAMSAR site (an important wetland area for birds) in 1955. It covers the shallow lagoon, the beach and the inter tidal areas of Pelcan Point and the saltworks. Its a tidal lagoon and the best birdviewing occurs during low tide. This area is a feeding site for upto 50 % of greater flamingos found in Southern Africa and also attracts other species like gulls, plovers, pelicans and the endemic Damara Tern. There is an estimated 170 000 resident birds around the lagoon and aprox 200 000 more stopping over during their migratory route. Stop here and enjoy the sights and sounds of this spectacular lagoon before heading back to conclude your tour at your accommodation.
3-Day Sossusvlei Tour from Windhoek
Day 1Windhoek – Sesriem area (350 km) (LD) (camping)You will be collected at your Windhoek accommodation between 08:00 & 08:30We travel out over the Eros Mountains and along scenic roads on our way south-west to the desert. Passing the Namib Naukluft Mountains and visiting the small settlement of Solitaire. Arrive at the campsite in the afternoon in time for sunset over the dunes. Day 2Sesriem area– Sossusvlei – Sesriem area (camping) (BLD)Early morning start to catch the sunrise at Dune 45. After breakfast continue to the 4x4 parking area where you trek the last 5km to Deadvlei and Sossusvlei on foot. Landscape photo opportunities abound in the cool of the morning, with dawn’s soft light first illuminating the dunes from crest down the back slope, then blazing orange everywhere, creating a powerful contrasting vista across the whole desert. Ancient mineral pans, stunted camel thorn trees and the chance of seeing a gemsbok or ostrich makes it essential to remember your camera!We spend the morning in and around Sossusvlei, also visiting dune 45. Return to the campsite around lunch time. Some time for relaxation before we will take a short excursion to the Sesriem Canyon.Day 3Sesriem area – Windhoek (450 km) (BL)After your last breakfast at the campsite, your journey back to Windhoek begins. Travel via the scenic Gamsberg Mountain Pass, and arrive back in Windhoek in the late afternoon. You will be dropped of at your accommodation in Windhoek op your return. The style is limited participation, assisted camping with the participation limited to only helping with the tents.The price is virtually fully inclusive of everything you will need whilst travelling with us.
Quad Bike Tour of the Namib Desert
After a safety briefing and practice session, depart from Walvis Bay on a powerful quad bike into the Namib Desert with your guide. Accelerate over sand dunes and meander around the desert canyons that punctuate the barren landscape just outside Swakopmund. The starkness of the plains represents the area’s stoic beauty, and your quad bike lends itself to 360-degree views of the surroundings that stretch around you.Look out for fossils of animal footprints, preserved from a time when the Kuiseb Delta flowed through the now-parched plains, and check out some of the desert vegetation and plants that have adapted to survive the extreme desert conditions. Wildlife such as lizards, geckos, scorpions and snakes are often seen, as are members of the Topnaar tribe — a seminomadic group of people who originally settled near the mouth of the Kuiseb River Valley. In between stops to learn about the desert and the Topnaar people, make the most of your mode of transport, opening the throttle to race across open flatland and winding your way along the beaten tracks of the desert valleys. Your guide will stay close to you as you ride, offering tips to help you get the most out of your quad bike throughout the session. As the experience draws to a finish, return to the start point with your guide.