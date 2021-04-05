Fish River Canyon

Eroded beauty

Overview

Nowhere else in Africa will you find anything quite like Fish River Canyon. Whether you're getting a taste of the sheer scale and beauty of the place from one of the lookouts, or hiking for five days to immerse yourself in its multifaceted charm, Fish River Canyon is a special place.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sulphur Springs

    Sulphur Springs

    Fish River Canyon

    Sulphur Springs (more commonly called Palm Springs) is an excellent campsite with thermal sulphur pools (a touch of paradise) to soothe your aching…

  • Main Viewpoint

    Main Viewpoint

    Fish River Canyon

    This viewpoint has probably the best – and most photographed – overall canyon outlook, with views that take in the sharp river bend known as Hell's Corner…

  • Hikers' Viewpoint

    Hikers' Viewpoint

    Fish River Canyon

    Hikers’ Viewpoint, a few kilometres north of Main Viewpoint (at the start of the hiking trail), is one of the most stunning lookouts in the area, with…

  • Thilo von Trotha's Grave

    Thilo von Trotha's Grave

    Fish River Canyon

    At the southern end of Kooigoedhoogte Pass, on the west bank of the river, lies the grave of Lieutenant Thilo von Trotha, who was killed here in a 1905…

  • Kooigoedhoogte Pass

    Kooigoedhoogte Pass

    Fish River Canyon

    From atop this pass, you’ll have a superb view of Four Finger Rock, an impressive rock tower consisting of four thick pinnacles (though they more closely…

  • Four Finger Rock

    Four Finger Rock

    Fish River Canyon

    An impressive rock tower consisting of four thick pinnacles (though they more closely resemble a cow’s udder than fingers) that can be seen from…

  • Sulphur Springs Viewpoint

    Sulphur Springs Viewpoint

    Fish River Canyon

    The view from this lookout is one of the best along the route. It's a fine place to rest and to contemplate Fish River Canyon's massive gash in the earth.

  • Rock Pinnacle

    Rock Pinnacle

    Fish River Canyon

    Important landmark rock formation visible from numerous points along the canyon hike.

