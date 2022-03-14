Walvis Bay

Overview

Walvis Bay (vahl-fis bay) is pleasant, particularly around the new waterfront development and along the esplanade. A cluster of bars and restaurants right on the water overlook the the harbor and the big machinery of the port not far away. It has a very genuine, relaxed feel. The town proper is not super compact and your own wheels make life a lot easier. 

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Hope

    The Hope

    Walvis Bay

    During the winter, rail services between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay are often plagued by windblown sand, which covers the tracks and undermines the…

  • Salt Works

    Salt Works

    Walvis Bay

    Southwest of the lagoon is this 3500-hectare salt-pan complex, which currently supplies over 90% of South Africa's salt. As with the one in Swakopmund,…

  • Bird Paradise

    Bird Paradise

    Walvis Bay

    Immediately east of town at the municipal sewage-purification works is this nature sanctuary, which consists of a series of shallow artificial pools,…

  • Port

    Port

    Walvis Bay

    With permission from the public-relations officer of the Portnet or from the Railway Police – beside the train station near the end of 13th Rd – you can…

  • Lagoon

    Lagoon

    Walvis Bay

    The shallow and sheltered 45,000-hectare lagoon, southwest of town and west of the Kuiseb River mouth, attracts a range of coastal water birds and…

  • Rhenish Mission Church

    Rhenish Mission Church

    Walvis Bay

    Walvis Bay’s oldest remaining building, the Rhenish Mission Church was prefabricated in Hamburg, Germany, reconstructed beside the harbour in 1880 and…

  • Bird Island

    Bird Island

    Walvis Bay

    Along the Swakopmund road, 10km north of Walvis Bay, take a look at the offshore wooden platform known as Bird Island. It was built to provide a roost and…

  • Dune 7

    Dune 7

    Walvis Bay

    In the bleak expanse just off the C14, 6km by road from town, Dune 7 is popular with locals as a slope for sandboarding and skiing. The picnic site, which…

