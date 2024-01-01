Port

Walvis Bay

With permission from the public-relations officer of the Portnet or from the Railway Police – beside the train station near the end of 13th Rd – you can visit the fishing harbour and commercial port, and see the heavy machinery that keeps Namibia's import-export business ticking. Trust us, it's more interesting than it sounds. Don't forget to bring your passport.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sandwich Harbour

    Sandwich Harbour

    27.69 MILES

    Sandwich Harbour, 56km south of Walvis Bay in Dorob National Park, is one of the most dramatic sights in Namibia – dunes up to 100m-high plunge into the…

  • Jetty

    Jetty

    18.7 MILES

    In 1905 the need for a good cargo- and passenger-landing site led Swakopmund’s founders to construct the original wooden pier. In the years that followed,…

  • National Marine Aquarium

    National Marine Aquarium

    18.44 MILES

    This recently overhauled waterfront aquarium provides an excellent introduction to the cold offshore world in the South Atlantic Ocean. Most impressive is…

  • Salt Works

    Salt Works

    5.52 MILES

    Southwest of the lagoon is this 3500-hectare salt-pan complex, which currently supplies over 90% of South Africa's salt. As with the one in Swakopmund,…

  • Goanikontes

    Goanikontes

    29.81 MILES

    If you're on a quest to see welwitschias, continue east along the Welwitschia Drive to the Moon Landscape, a vista across eroded hills and valleys carved…

  • Historic railway station.

    Bahnhof (Railway Station)

    19.22 MILES

    This ornate railway station, built in 1901 as the terminal for the Kaiserliche Eisenbahn Verwaltung (Imperial Railway Authority), connected Swakopmund to…

  • Swakopmund Museum

    Swakopmund Museum

    19.05 MILES

    When ill winds blow, head for this museum at the foot of the lighthouse, where you can hole up and learn about the town's history. The museum occupies the…

  • The Hope

    The Hope

    0.35 MILES

    During the winter, rail services between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay are often plagued by windblown sand, which covers the tracks and undermines the…

Nearby Walvis Bay attractions

1. The Hope

0.35 MILES

During the winter, rail services between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay are often plagued by windblown sand, which covers the tracks and undermines the…

2. Walvis Bay Museum

0.8 MILES

The town museum is located in the library. It concentrates on the history and maritime background of Walvis Bay, but also has archaeological exhibits, a…

3. Rhenish Mission Church

0.94 MILES

Walvis Bay’s oldest remaining building, the Rhenish Mission Church was prefabricated in Hamburg, Germany, reconstructed beside the harbour in 1880 and…

4. Bird Paradise

1.64 MILES

Immediately east of town at the municipal sewage-purification works is this nature sanctuary, which consists of a series of shallow artificial pools,…

5. Lookout

1.71 MILES

A good spot for getting an overview of the bird-rich ponds.

6. Lagoon

1.92 MILES

The shallow and sheltered 45,000-hectare lagoon, southwest of town and west of the Kuiseb River mouth, attracts a range of coastal water birds and…

7. Salt Works

5.52 MILES

Southwest of the lagoon is this 3500-hectare salt-pan complex, which currently supplies over 90% of South Africa's salt. As with the one in Swakopmund,…

8. Dune 7

6.14 MILES

In the bleak expanse just off the C14, 6km by road from town, Dune 7 is popular with locals as a slope for sandboarding and skiing. The picnic site, which…