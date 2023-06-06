Etosha National Park

An African Elephant herd (Loxodonta africana) photographed from an underground hide in Etosha, Namibia

Getty Images/Gallo Images

Overview

Etosha National Park, covering more than 20,000 sq km, is one of the world’s great wildlife-viewing venues. Unlike other parks in Africa, where you can spend days looking for animals, Etosha’s charm lies in its ability to bring the animals to you. Just park your car next to one of the many water holes, then wait and watch while a host of animals – lions, elephants, springboks, gemsboks etc – come not two by two but by the hundreds.

