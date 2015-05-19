Welcome to Taipei
Taipei is a tough little city whose beauty lies in its blend of Chinese culture with a curious fusion of Japanese, Southeast Asian and American influences.
Historical Journey
In many ways this 300-year-old city is like a living museum. The Taoist temples buzz with the prayers of the hopeful; the wooden boards of Japanese-era mansions creak under the feet of visitors; and the pilfered treasures in the National Palace Museum date back 5000 years. Merchant villas to military barracks have been restored, reworked and now live again as a museum or a shopfront. From the heirlooms of a tea merchant to the memories of a cemetery for the victims of the White Terror, Taipei is a city that takes great pride in celebrating its history – the triumphant and the tragic.
The Weird and Wonderful
Taipei's oddness is one of its charms. It may be inspired by the kawaii (cutesy) culture of Japan, but there's a lot of home-grown humour in there too. In the puppet museum you will find a strip-tease marionette oozing knock-kneed naughtiness; the idea of chocolate sauce on a steak is accepted; themed restaurants transport you to a world where you eat hotpot from a toilet bowl or in a hospital ward for dinner; and one of the top souvenir items of the city is a larger-than-life cock-shaped pineapple sponge cake.
Having Fun with Food
Dining out is so popular that many studio apartments in Taipei don't have kitchens: eating is cheap, casual and tasty. Indeed going out to eat is the best way to understand the Taiwanese. Whether you're getting your fingers greasy sampling snacks at one of the night markets or sharing Chinese dishes at a Taiwanese rèchǎo (stir-fried) joint, the defining characteristic is the element of fun. Yes, that is an invitation to try stinky tofu. While you're at it, you might as well have some Taiwan Beer too!
People First Taipei
With its lanes of blackened walk-ups and countless shopfronts, the city may look like it was thrown together in a hurry, but look again. Great care has been taken to make it a truly liveable place for people: public transport grids the city well and is fast and cheap; every few blocks there's a park with a generous supply of benches, shelters and flowers; good (and sometimes great) coffee is everywhere; the MRT has courtesy umbrellas free for rainy days; and a clean and free public toilet is never far away.
-
Addiction Aquatic Development in Zhongshan & DatongSeafood
-
Qing Tian Xia in Zhongshan & DatongChinese
-
MiaCucina in ShilinVegetarian
-
Vege Creek in XinyiVegan
-
Ooh Cha Cha in ZhongzhengVegan
-
Lan Jia in ZhongzhengTaiwanese
-
Thai Food in Ximending & WanhuaThai
-
North Pole Soft Ice Special Shop in BeitouDesserts
-
RAW in Zhongshan & DatongModern French
-
Yongkang Beef Noodles in Da'anNoodles
Taroko Gorge Full-Day Tour from Taipei
You'll be picked up from your Taipei hotel at 6am to travel by train on your own to Hualien. This full-day guided tour will take you to the Taroko Gorge, a 20-kilometer section of the highway that runs from Taroko to Tiansiang. The stunning gorge is famous for its marble cliffs, deep, winding tunnels and the Liwu River, which flows through its craggy landscape. Travel through Swallows Grotto, where the section of the highway runs through tunnels carved into the gorge. Then, see the Eternal Spring Shrine, one of the most photographed scenes around the gorge. These little temples were built to commemorate those who lost their lives in the construction of the central cross-island highway. Afterward, break for lunch at a local restaurant. Appetites sated, continue to the Chi-Hsing Beach and Hualien Stone Sculpture Park and visit a marble factory before returning to Taipei by express train.
Ultimate Taipei Sightseeing Tour
After hotel pickup, your guide will take your small group to the complex of Longshan Temple, one of Taiwan’s most popular temples. Next, tour the Presidential Office Building, constructed during Taiwan’s Japanese colonization as a governor's mansion. After a few photo ops in front, visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, a world-famous monument established in memory of the 20th-century President of the Republic of China. Walk up the 89 steps, which stand for Chiang Kai-shek’s age at the time of his death, and discover a bronze statue of the former president inside. The impressive white-walled landmark and blue-tiled octagonal roof, along with red flowerbeds, represent the colors of the Republic’s flag.Then, heading to Taipei 101, one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, this iconic tower of Taiwan features 101 floors above ground and five floors underground. Spend an hour of free time here, with the opportunity to purchase lunch and visit the observatory deck on the 89th floor (each at own expense).Visit the Lin An Tai Historical House, a Southern Fujianese-style house, and the Grand Hotel, a Chinese Palace-style architecture.Drive through Yangmingshan National Park — home to Taipei’s tallest peak, Mt Qixing (Seven Star Mountain) — and stop at a scenic spot that overlooks the entire city (if the weather allows). When you reach the Thermal Valley, spend approximately one hour exploring the area with your guide. At the Beitou Hot Spring Museum, a former Japanese public bathhouse (onsen), you’ll learn about the thermal sources that supply the region’s bubbling springs.Your guide will accompany you to the National Palace Museum to view three of its most famous treasures on display: the jadeite cabbage, the meat-shaped stone (created from banded jasper) and the Mao caldron. Take a 1- to 1.5-hour guided tour of the museum, which features painting, calligraphy, ceramics and bronzes on display. See curios from the Tang and Ming dynasties, such as snuff bottles and elaborately designed boxes.Your final stop is the Shilin Night Market, the largest night market in Taipei! You’ll find plenty of delicious food and shopping options to satisfy your appetite. Stay as long as you like before making your own way back to your hotel or next sightseeing destination, with the Jiantan MRT Station conveniently located nearby.
Taiwan from Taipei 5-Day Tour: Sun Moon Lake, Taroko Gorge
Start your 5-day round-island tour of Taiwan with hotel pickup in Taipei. Drive south into the lofty mountains to visit Sun Moon Lake, where you’ll stop at several temples like Wenwu Temple, Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. At Fo Guang Shan Monastery, one of the most famous Buddhist sites in southern Taiwan, take a walking tour and interact with monks and nuns.The next day, head to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Pass Love River (Ai River) and stroll through Lio Ho Night Market.In southern Taiwan’s Kenting National Park the following day, admire 37 miles (60 km) of coral-rimmed shoreline and explore the forest recreation area. On your fourth day, continue your journey through Taiwan’s scenic landscapes with a visit to Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area, where unspoiled land stretches for miles down the coast. See incredible land formations created by years of erosion.Then, in Hualien, marvel at the exceptional beauty of Taroko National Park’s Taroko Gorge, whose marble formations are split by a road that looms under forested peaks and towering cliffs.You’ll end your journey back in Taipei. All entrance fees, transportation, accommodation and daily breakfasts are included, and for lunch and dinner, your guide will be happy to recommend great places for you to enjoy authentic Taiwanese cuisine.For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
Taipei Airport Private Transfer: Taoyuan Airport to Hotel
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Taipei accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed at time of booking and you will be provided with a voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Nissan Teana (1 to 2 people) Air-conditioned Volkswagen Micro Van (3 to 6 people) Air-conditioned Toyota 18 seater (7 to 9 people) Price is per person, based on 7 to 9 adults per car/vehicle.
Pingxi, Jiufen Day Trip with Sky Lantern Release From Taipei
Your guide picks you up at your Taipei hotel in the morning and drives your small group to the Yin-Yang Sea, located on Taiwan’s northern coast. Stop here to view the fascinating two-toned sea where blue water is mixed with yellow mineral run-off from Jinguashi's old copper mines. You’ll also visit the nearby Golden Waterfall and marvel at this yellow-hued wonder.In Jiufen, walk the narrow streets and steep steps of this charming historical village, used as the set for several films including the award-winning Japanese anime Spirited Away. You can purchase lunch at a local eatery or bring your own. Then delight in a cup of Chinese tea at one of the many teahouses (own expense).Then, drive to Pingxi. On arrival, meander around Shifen Old Street to browse the souvenir shops for miniature sky lanterns. The village owes much of its fame to the Sky Lantern Festival where up to 200,000 glowing lanterns — made of oiled rice paper, satin or silk — are released together into the luminous sky. Even if you aren’t here for the annual festival, you won’t miss out on this magical tradition. Stop to write wishes on your own lantern (one lantern per 2 participants), light a candle at its base and watch it take flight. In the late afternoon you’ll return to Taipei by shared vehicle with drop-off at your hotel.
Chiufen (Jiufen), Nanya, and Pitou Cape from Taipai
You'll be picked up from your Taipei city hotel at 1:00pm, drive along the northeast coast of Taiwan to the National Scenic Area, popular location with the locals. The northeast coast scenic area is noted for its numerous capes and bays backed by green mountains. Visit Pitou Cape, tall abrasion caves and platforms and other eroded landforms which can be clearly seen on the cape's hanging cliff. The tour continues to Nanya, a coastline filled with amazing rock formations, a sea-eroded coral shore. The patterned stone is unique in Taiwan and formed through the weathering of the sandstone that lines the shore. The oxidation of iron ore within the stone gives it a beautiful striped pattern. Travel to the quaint little village of Chiufen Village (Jiufen), once the gold mining center of Taiwan. The gold is gone, but Chiufen (Jiufen) built of closely-packed houses clinging to steep mountainsides, continue to offer enchanting scenery, unique teahouses and fascinating glimpses into the lifestyles of the past. Tour Highlights Chiufen Village (Jiufen) Pass by Chinkuashin Village Pitou Cape Nanya Rock Formations Bay of Two Colors