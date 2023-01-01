About 1km beyond Fort San Domingo on Zhongzheng Rd is the turn-off for Hobe Fort, built in 1886 when then governor Liu Ming-Chuan was attempting to shore up Taiwan's defences to protect it against foreign invaders. If Fort San Domingo was meant to convey authority, Hobe Fort was built for military action.

This prime heritage spot (it has suffered almost no reconstruction) has thick earthen walls, massive gates, four batteries and steep steps to its ramparts to deter intruders. While it was used by the Japanese as a base for artillery firing practice, the fort never saw any military action.

The admission fee includes entry to Fort San Domingo and the Customs Officer's Residence. The fort is closed on the first Monday of the month.