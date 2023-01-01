Former Residence of Tamsui Township Head Tada Eikichi

This attractive 1930s wooden residence was the home of Japanese entrepreneur and public servant, Tada Eikichi. Slip off your shoes and stroll about the tatami mat–covered rooms; you can even rummage about in the cupboards. The porch at the back was built to give its owner enviable views of the river and Guanyin Mountain. Its location is immediately after the pedestrian bridge that crosses Zhongshan Rd, just below the Tamsui Customs Officer's Residence. It's closed on the first Monday of the month.