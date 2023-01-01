Inside the Fort San Domingo site is the 1891 Former British Consular Residence, an elegant red-brick Victorian-style house, complete with furnishings re-created from photographic records. The consulate was closed in Japanese times, then reopened after WWII until 1972 when Britain shuttered it. London has recognised the PRC since 1950, and all relations with Taiwan now take place on an unofficial basis. The residence is closed on the first Monday of the month.