Oxford College was the first western university in Taiwan and founded by Presbyterian missionary George Leslie Mackay. The original building, built in 1882, fronts a Chinese-style pond and a large, more recent chapel. It forms part of Aletheia University, whose functioning campus is next door.

The row of buildings on the southern side include Mackay's old house and separate residences for male and female missionaries. These have been converted into a lovely cafe, an afternoon teahouse and exhibition spaces with old photos from Mackay's life.