The buildings here date back to the 1860s and 1870s and include former wharf offices, a warehouse and military barracks. The slabs of the wharf itself were quarried from Guanyin Mountain. The interior is used for art exhibitions and there's a small shop and tourist information office. The wharf is a lovely place to come and see the sunset. It's just down from Fort San Domingo on the riverside. The wharf is closed on the first Monday of the month.