Fuyou Temple

Taipei

LoginSave

Halfway along Zhongzheng Rd is smoky Fuyou Temple. Built in 1782, this beautiful low-lying structure is the oldest temple in Tamsui, and is dedicated to Matsu, Goddess of the Sea. Check out the roof truss over the altar; the topmost posts are carved in the motif 'the fool holding up the sky'.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palace Museum at night

    National Palace Museum

    8.35 MILES

    Home to the world's largest and arguably finest collection of Chinese art, this vast hoard covers treasures in painting, calligraphy, statuary, bronzes,…

  • 500px Photo ID: 132008549 - A Dragon and a Phoenix (Fenghuang fènghuáng / 凤凰 / 鳳凰 or August Rooster kūnjī / 鹍鸡 / 鶤雞) on the roof of Mengjia Longshan Temple (艋舺龍山寺 nee Lungshan Temple) in Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan. Golden Hour, dramatic clouds in background. Temple is of Chinese folk religion.

    Longshan Temple

    9.93 MILES

    Founded in 1738 by Han immigrants from Fujian, this temple has served as a municipal, guild and self-defence centre, as well as a house of worship. These…

  • Stairway at Dihua Street Market

    Dihua Street

    9.06 MILES

    This former 'Centre Street' has long been known for its Chinese medicine shops, fabric market and lively Lunar New Year sundry market. It has attracted…

  • Taipei 101 Tower

    Taipei 101

    12.21 MILES

    Towering above the city like the gigantic bamboo stalk it was designed to resemble, Taipei 101 is impossible to miss. At 508m, Taipei 101 held the title…

  • National Human Rights Museum

    National Human Rights Museum

    13.8 MILES

    This former detention centre, court and jail was where political prisoners were incarcerated and tried during the White Terror period (1947–87). The…

  • Chiang Kai-shek memorial hall

    Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

    10.66 MILES

    This grandiose monument to authoritarian leader Chiang Kai-shek is a popular attraction and rightly so. It is a sobering feeling to stand in the massive…

  • City street with green house with ivies under blue sky in daytime in Huashan Creative Park, Taipei, Taiwan, Asia.; Shutterstock ID 78818179; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Huashan 1914 Creative Park

    10.35 MILES

    Borrowing from western urban-regeneration models, this early-20th-century wine factory has been restored as Taipei's most retro-chic venue. Remodelled…

  • Magnificent "Baoan" temple in Taiwan; Shutterstock ID 28079899; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bao'an Temple

    8.19 MILES

    Recipient of a Unesco Asia-Pacific Heritage Award for both its restoration and its revival of temple rites and festivities, Bao'an Temple (also called…

View more attractions

Nearby Taipei attractions

1. Longshan Temple

0.14 MILES

Longshan Temple is one of five Longshans in Taipei, and as such is devoted to the Guanyin Buddha. Built in 1738 and then rebuilt in the 1850s, the temple…

2. Tamsui Presbyterian Church

0.15 MILES

The Gothic-style Tamsui Presbyterian Church was reconstructed in 1933. It's a popular backdrop for wedding photos. Open only during services.

4. Tamsui Customs Officer's Residence

0.34 MILES

This residence was constructed in 1869 after Taiwan was forced open to foreign trade by China's defeat in the Second Opium War (1856–60). This colonial…

5. Tamsui Customs Wharf

0.5 MILES

The buildings here date back to the 1860s and 1870s and include former wharf offices, a warehouse and military barracks. The slabs of the wharf itself…

6. Tamsui Cultural Park

0.5 MILES

This handsome and serene collection of old brick warehouses, just behind Tamsui MRT on the riverside, was once the Shell Tamsui Warehouse: as in Royal…

7. Oxford College

0.52 MILES

Oxford College was the first western university in Taiwan and founded by Presbyterian missionary George Leslie Mackay. The original building, built in…

8. Former British Consular Residence

0.54 MILES

Inside the Fort San Domingo site is the 1891 Former British Consular Residence, an elegant red-brick Victorian-style house, complete with furnishings re…