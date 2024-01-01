Halfway along Zhongzheng Rd is smoky Fuyou Temple. Built in 1782, this beautiful low-lying structure is the oldest temple in Tamsui, and is dedicated to Matsu, Goddess of the Sea. Check out the roof truss over the altar; the topmost posts are carved in the motif 'the fool holding up the sky'.
Fuyou Temple
Taipei
