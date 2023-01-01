Tamsui Cultural Park

This handsome and serene collection of old brick warehouses, just behind Tamsui MRT on the riverside, was once the Shell Tamsui Warehouse: as in Royal Dutch Shell. The oil company leased the land in 1897 and held on until the 1990s, when it donated it to the Tamsui Cultural Foundation. Some of the warehouses are used as craft shops and for displaying art. There's a small museum area at the rear showcasing Shell's history in the area.

The warehouses are popular with amateur painters. You will often see a gaggle with their easels spread out just outside the gates.