Maritime Museum

This four-storey museum (shaped like an ocean liner) is anchored by dozens of large model ships from around the world. Every seaworthy vessel imaginable is here, set in blue velvet-lined display cabinets There are steamers, frigates, aircraft carriers, container ships, wooden junks as well as a collection of nautical equipment, from sextants to steering gear. If you're into ships, you shouldn't miss it.

The museum is on the Tamkang University campus, in the hills above town. Either walk up (it takes about 25 minutes) or catch the R27 or R28 bus from the station outside Exit 2 of Tamsui MRT.