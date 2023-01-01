This former detention centre, court and jail was where political prisoners were incarcerated and tried during the White Terror period (1947–87). The English audio guide is highly recommended. These peaceful but sombre grounds include tiny jail cells, shackles, the old commissary and a row of telephones where prisoners could speak for just 10 minutes every week with a visitor. This museum is highly recommended for the insight it gives into the horrors of authoritarianism and just how far Taiwan has come.

To get here, take Exit 1 from Dapinglin MRT station (green line) and walk for about 15 minutes. Head straight down Mingquan Rd, turn right at the crossroads and carry on past the large Buddhist hospital until you hit Fusing Rd. Turn left here and the museum is straight ahead.

The museum is connected to the sprawling National Human Rights Museum on Green Island. If you have at least 10 people, you can book a guided tour. Call at least one day in advance. Some guides are former prisoners of this jail and can offer extraordinary insights.