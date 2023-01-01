Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park

Taipei

This 4-hectare park is dedicated to the Hakka people. The grounds are modelled in part on a Hakka village – there's even a rice-paddy field. At the main entrance you will find a four-storey cultural centre with a Hakka restaurant and cultural exhibits. Opposite is the music-and-theatre centre, where you can listen to Hakka music.

The best time to visit is during a traditional event, such as the Yimin Festival (18th to 20th of the seventh lunar month).

The music-and-theatre centre plays host to occasional concerts and there are often craft exhibitions going on in the grounds.

The park connects via a very cool bike bridge to the riverside. If you are along the river coming from Treasure Hill, head north until you see the bridge going over the dike walls.

