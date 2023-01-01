Postal Museum

This oft-overlooked museum has had a massive makeover and is now bags of fun if you're a young kid, into stamps or even mildly interested in them. It contains five floors of intensely detailed information imaginatively and beautifully presented through images, interactive exhibits, models, videos, photographs and games. Children can pretend to be a postie and pedal a bicycle, for example. Look out for the special exhibition on rare stamps of the world.

Entry gets you a free postcard and the staff are lovely.