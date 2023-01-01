Botanical Gardens

An oasis in the city, this 8-hectare park has well-stocked greenhouses, literature- and Chinese-zodiac-themed gardens, a lotus pond and myriad lanes where you can lose yourself in quiet contemplation. The gardens were established by the Japanese in 1921 and are part of a larger neighbourhood that maintains an old Taipei feel. Within the park, look for the Qing administrative office, built in 1888, and a herbarium from 1924 (both only open 9.30am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday).

The gardens were given a facelift in 2019 and they now feel loved again. The winding pathways, which you will share with enthusiastic amateur photographers and the occasional power-walking senior, are maze-like. Helpful maps are around in case you get lost.