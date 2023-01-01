Presidential Office Building

Built in 1919 as the seat of the Japanese governor general of Taiwan, this striking building has housed the offices of the Taiwan president since 1949. Its classical European-fusion style includes many Japanese cultural elements, such as a sunrise-facing front, and a shape in the form of the character 日, part of 日本 (Japan), as seen from the air.

You can visit the building Monday to Friday if you turn up before 11.30am. Bring your passport. Twelve times a year, the office is fully opened to the public, usually for a whole day. Check the website for dates.