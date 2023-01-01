National Taiwan Museum

Established in 1908, Taiwan's first public museum has been in its present location in 2-28 Park since 1915. Reopened in 2017 after an upgrade, it has been transformed from its formerly dreary state into an engaging and atmospheric walk through Taiwan's natural history and indigenous cultures. Apart from some dodgy taxidermy, the exhibits are rich, informative and well explained in English. The 1st floor is reserved for special exhibits, which are often world-class and usually focus on the natural world.

Don't miss the Land Bank Exhibition Hall across the road; one ticket gains you admission to both.

The museum hosts occasional free English-language weekend tours led by student volunteers, on topics such as history and architecture in and around the site. Check the tour Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NTMtour) for upcoming events.