This horseshoe-shaped market is now a spruced-up studio and exhibition space in minimalist white-and-concrete. There are remnants of the 80-year-old building on display, such as a wooden gateway. Don’t miss the Japanese-era safe which can't be opened because of a lost combination. The English audio guide (accessible by scanning a QR code) is fairly interesting, but this place only worth a visit if you’re in the area to see Longshan Temple.

Entrance is right outside Exit 3 of the MRT station.

To see the market in its contemporary form, tour Xin Fu market next door. Ut sells everything from pig's trotters to Buddhist beads. Enter via the doors next to the small cafe inside U-mkt.