Ximending's most iconic building was built in 1908 to serve as Taipei's first public market. These days it's a multifunctional cultural centre, with regular live performances in the theatre upstairs. There's a small cafe and gift shop at ground level. Towards the back of the building is the Creative Boutique, two floors of craft and design stalls. Look out for the Taiwanize clothing brand and the gorgeous gifts based on designs from Taiwan traditional tiles, once used by the aristocracy to adorn doorways.

In the Japanese era, the Red House came to symbolise the bustling commercialism of the Ximending District. Post-WWII it was an opera house, a performance theatre, a movie theatre and, finally, a derelict building. These days it's once again the centrepiece of the district following extensive renovations 2016 to 2018.

Riverside Live House is at the back of the complex. The south court is the city's gay bar district, and is home to specialty sex shops and restaurants. There's a weekend market in the north square (2pm to 9.30pm Saturday and Sunday).