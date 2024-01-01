Located next to a water park (open in summer only), this museum covers the history of water treatment in Taipei and is set in a rather beautiful former pump station built in baroque style in 1908. It's more interesting than it sounds. The surrounding parkland and woodland, spread over a small hill, are also well worth exploring and very picnic-able.
Museum of Drinking Water
Taipei
