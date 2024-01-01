Museum of Drinking Water

Taipei

Located next to a water park (open in summer only), this museum covers the history of water treatment in Taipei and is set in a rather beautiful former pump station built in baroque style in 1908. It's more interesting than it sounds. The surrounding parkland and woodland, spread over a small hill, are also well worth exploring and very picnic-able.

Nearby Taipei attractions

1. Treasure Hill

0.19 MILES

Head down to the river from the Museum of Drinking Water, turn left, and you'll soon come across this charming art village. It was founded in the late…

2. Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park

0.6 MILES

This 4-hectare park is dedicated to the Hakka people. The grounds are modelled in part on a Hakka village – there's even a rice-paddy field. At the main…

3. Kishuan Forest of Literature

0.81 MILES

This sleepy wooden lodge was built by a Japanese family in 1917 and was lovingly reconstructed after two fires in the 1990s almost destroyed it. Visitors…

4. Taipei Grand Mosque

1.05 MILES

Built with money from the Saudi government and other Middle Eastern countries back in the 1950s, this modest, traditional structure is set in its own…

5. Da'an Forest Park

1.21 MILES

This is Taipei’s Central Park, where the city comes to play. And play it does, from kids rollerblading to teens shooting hoops to old men engaged in…

6. Museum of World Religions

1.56 MILES

Though founded by a Buddhist order, this museum aims not to promote Buddhism, but to build harmony by showing the communality of all religions. Highlights…

8. Postal Museum

1.61 MILES

This oft-overlooked museum has had a massive makeover and is now bags of fun if you're a young kid, into stamps or even mildly interested in them. It…