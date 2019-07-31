Yangmingshan National Park

Sunset, sea cloud

Overview

Taipei is truly lucky to have this diverse park at its doorstep, complete with forested mountains, hot springs, rolling grass hills, and some spectacular butterfly and bird species. The park covers 11,338 sq km, with a top elevation of 1120m, and is easily accessible from the downtown area by frequent buses.

  • Grass Mountain Chateau

    Grass Mountain Chateau

    Yangmingshan National Park

    Built in 1920 and visited by Japanese Crown Prince Hirohito, this handsome building became Chiang Kai-shek's first residence in 1949. The chateau is now a…

  • Chungshan Hall

    Chungshan Hall

    Yangmingshan National Park

    Built in 1965 to commemorate the centennial birthday of Sun Yat-sen, this hall is about a three-minute walk back down the road from the 7-Eleven by…

National Parks

Find silence in the world's first urban quiet park

Jun 5, 2020 • 2 min read

