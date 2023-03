Built in 1965 to commemorate the centennial birthday of Sun Yat-sen, this hall is about a three-minute walk back down the road from the 7-Eleven by Yangmingshan Bus Station. It's a very ornate building and the interior is lavish. Entrance is on a Mandarin-language tour at fixed times (9am, 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm). English-language tours can be arranged in advance for groups of 10 or more.