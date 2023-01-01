Beitou Hot Spring Museum

Built in 1913 as the Beitou Public Baths, this handsome building is a copy of the bathhouses in Shizuokaken Idouyama in Japan. It is also a good example of the turn-of-the century fascination among Japanese architects for blending eastern and western architecture and aesthetics.

The exterior, with its high roof and chimney, was built to resemble a British countryside villa. Upstairs, wooden verandahs surround a tatami room where bathers once took tea and relaxed.

To visit the museum you'll need to swap your shoes for slippers (provided).