Beitou Library

Opened in 2006, this beautiful wooden building was Taiwan's first green construction project. You can go inside and wander about or just hang out on the decks. Its ecological credentials in part come from solar panels on the roof and the use of rainwater in flushing toilets and watering the library's pot plants.
