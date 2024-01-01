Beitou Library

Taipei

Opened in 2006, this beautiful wooden building was Taiwan's first green construction project. You can go inside and wander about or just hang out on the decks. Its ecological credentials in part come from solar panels on the roof and the use of rainwater in flushing toilets and watering the library's pot plants.

  • Palace Museum at night

    National Palace Museum

    3.64 MILES

    Home to the world's largest and arguably finest collection of Chinese art, this vast hoard covers treasures in painting, calligraphy, statuary, bronzes,…

  • 500px Photo ID: 132008549 - A Dragon and a Phoenix (Fenghuang fènghuáng / 凤凰 / 鳳凰 or August Rooster kūnjī / 鹍鸡 / 鶤雞) on the roof of Mengjia Longshan Temple (艋舺龍山寺 nee Lungshan Temple) in Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan. Golden Hour, dramatic clouds in background. Temple is of Chinese folk religion.

    Longshan Temple

    6.87 MILES

    Founded in 1738 by Han immigrants from Fujian, this temple has served as a municipal, guild and self-defence centre, as well as a house of worship. These…

  • Stairway at Dihua Street Market

    Dihua Street

    5.6 MILES

    This former 'Centre Street' has long been known for its Chinese medicine shops, fabric market and lively Lunar New Year sundry market. It has attracted…

  • Taipei 101 Tower

    Taipei 101

    7.95 MILES

    Towering above the city like the gigantic bamboo stalk it was designed to resemble, Taipei 101 is impossible to miss. At 508m, Taipei 101 held the title…

  • National Human Rights Museum

    National Human Rights Museum

    10.34 MILES

    This former detention centre, court and jail was where political prisoners were incarcerated and tried during the White Terror period (1947–87). The…

  • Chiang Kai-shek memorial hall

    Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

    7.08 MILES

    This grandiose monument to authoritarian leader Chiang Kai-shek is a popular attraction and rightly so. It is a sobering feeling to stand in the massive…

  • City street with green house with ivies under blue sky in daytime in Huashan Creative Park, Taipei, Taiwan, Asia.; Shutterstock ID 78818179; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Huashan 1914 Creative Park

    6.53 MILES

    Borrowing from western urban-regeneration models, this early-20th-century wine factory has been restored as Taipei's most retro-chic venue. Remodelled…

  • Magnificent "Baoan" temple in Taiwan; Shutterstock ID 28079899; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bao'an Temple

    4.4 MILES

    Recipient of a Unesco Asia-Pacific Heritage Award for both its restoration and its revival of temple rites and festivities, Bao'an Temple (also called…

1. Beitou Hot Spring Museum

0.03 MILES

Built in 1913 as the Beitou Public Baths, this handsome building is a copy of the bathhouses in Shizuokaken Idouyama in Japan. It is also a good example…

2. Ketagalan Culture Center

0.07 MILES

This multistorey centre explores Taiwan's indigenous people's culture with exhibits, performances, pictures and artefacts. There are crafted pieces –…

3. Plum Garden

0.1 MILES

This fairly modest two-storey residence combines Japanese and western architectural styles and dates back to the late 1930s. In the 1950s it was the home…

4. Xinbeitou Historic Station

0.2 MILES

This light and airy wooden station building dates back to 1916 and was in service until 1988, when it was disassembled and packed off to Changhua to go on…

5. Thermal Valley

0.26 MILES

Throughout the Japanese era this geothermal valley was considered one of Taiwan's great scenic wonders. The area has been much altered since, so it isn't…

6. Puji Temple

0.31 MILES

This Japanese-style wooden temple was built in 1905 and is dedicated to Guanyin. It's home to a couple of nuns and is beautifully preserved. Check out the…

7. Beitou Museum

0.49 MILES

This museum opened in 2008 in a Japanese-style building constructed in 1921 as a high-class hotel. The 1st floor has a teahouse serving afternoon tea,…

8. Grass Mountain Chateau

2.39 MILES

Built in 1920 and visited by Japanese Crown Prince Hirohito, this handsome building became Chiang Kai-shek's first residence in 1949. The chateau is now a…