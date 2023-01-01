This fairly modest two-storey residence combines Japanese and western architectural styles and dates back to the late 1930s. In the 1950s it was the home of Chinese master calligrapher Youren Yu. It's been richly renovated – the original tatami floors have been replaced with deep polished wooden boards, though the doors and huge windows are the originals – and there's not much else to see here. Even so, it deserves a quick stop to appreciate its elegance. Remember to remove your shoes.